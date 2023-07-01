These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Timothy Ryan Popp and Randelle Nichelle Lawrence
- Shannon Lee Clarke and Kelsey Maxine Lantz
- Raven Curtis Higgins and Kelli Marie Garcia
- Damon Tyrell Mathews and Shayla Brooke Buchli
- Casey-Joe K. Houston and Jannele Elanora Herdt
- Dale Ross Bower and Maria Elena Pynakker, both of Mohave Valley, Arizona
- Dwight Gregory Yoder, of Arborg, Canada and Lanita Gwen Rohrer, of Rozet
- Jason Lee Hanson and Nickola Kay Bratton, both of Kemmerer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.