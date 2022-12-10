The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Kristina Marie Leslie and Andrew Craig Leslie
- Jenny Lee Miller and Virgil Oren Miller
- Danny Carl Farnham II and Jennifer Rae Farnham
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 2:11 pm
