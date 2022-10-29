These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Brandon Kyle Garrett and Hayley Sierra Stark
- Thomas Lee Dodge and Abigail Lynn Erickson
- Kameron James Lee Preston and Shayla Wrenn
- Aaron William Bieber and Sydney Kay Jones
- Mark Elwood Melick and Kelly Jean Korinek
- Dakota Jo Domingue and Megan Ann Norvell
- Jordan Robert Case and Kerri Jo Avery
- Vincent Allen Apodaca Jr., of Rawlins and Sierra Rose Watkins, of Saratoga
