Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.