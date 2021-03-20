The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Robert James Iliff and Paulette Kay Iliff
- Keith J. Graves and Jeanette M. Graves
- Micayla Lynn Gardner Howland and Royce John Gardner
- Rena H. Schlipp Harrison and Michael C. Schipp Sr.
- Raelene Marie Larralde and Joseph Felix Larralde
- Kristin Hope Kalb Sherrodd and Harley David Kalb
- Stephen Eric Browning and Lauren Theresa Beer
- Ashlie Ann Lopez and Alexandro Eugenio Lopez
- Heather Suzanne Jackman Stickney and Thomas Jay Jackman
- Christopher Markus Davenport and Mindy Lynn Davenport Suchor
- Valerie Jean Hurm and Travis Dean Hurm
- Timothy Shaun Kottraba and Ashlee Anne Kottraba Keith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.