These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Robert Ernest Grow and Britni Joy Rott
- Cody Neal Sanburn and Jamie Lorraine Burman
Updated: October 10, 2020 @ 9:10 am
