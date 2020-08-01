These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Levi Ryan Linkous and Emmalee Jaclynn Stienmetz
- Zachary Ian Dorr and Sarah Elizabeth Young
- Russell James Ellison and Chantel Dawn Baumert
- Gregory Douglas Bryant and Elaine Sheree Schulz
- Jason Gordon Gill and Kola Jean Kuehn
- Michael Lee Bennett and Taya Marie Lynde
- Kayden Jerel Christopherson and Shelby Augusta Brunner
- Calvin Wayne Klein and Ashley Ann Fry
- Dustin Robert Woertink and Vanessa Rénee Dawson
- Michael Ray Holmes and Kristen MacKenzie Williams
- Michael Joseph Witbrod and Amanda Lynn Bacile
- Roy D. Shamblen Jr. and Shanell LaRae Limpy
- Rocky Dale Vrooman and Matilda Hope Hawk Eagle, both of Wright
- William Russell Woodbury and Stephanie Ann Hanson
- Kyle Ryan Glenn Smith and Jillianee Rose Gormly
- Anthony Jerome Henry and Crystal Lee Olson
- Jody Micheal Harp and Jessica Lyn Pennington
- Michael Edward Lee Hannon and Theresa Marie Daughterty, both of Anchorage, Alaska
- Eric Joseph Finn and Miranda Sharonne Miller
- Christopher Zaylon Russell and Alisha Haley Norlander
- Max Wilson Hayden and Jennifer Rose Seeman of Buffalo
- Jordan Arthur Potter and ShyAnne Marie Wigger
- Riley Cameron Olson and Rachelle Nichole Josephson
- Tory Gene Salmon and Shari Jean Paulson
- Bradley William Gehrts and Britney Marie Edwards
- Trevor Curtis Rogers and Hope Anne Donahue
- Casey Lee Sullivan and Kara Beth Loden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.