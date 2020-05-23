These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Taylor Dean Nieskens and Megan Mae Larrison, both of Upton
- Taylor Fae Niles and Sydney Renee Costello
- Rory Gerald Geis and Angela Rae Schock
- Nickolas Jay Hollenbeck and Aleece Jayla Mandsley
- John Gordon Kodet and Ashley Bryce Mallett
- Roger Michael Young and Sharon Senaida Antle
- Wayne Donn Waller and Stephanie Ann Gisi
- Alexander Ray Bartell and Bre’allan Marlene Wanke
- Cole Grey Barbacci and Lucy Jayne Palmer
- Ewald Fred Waldner and Leicy Jean Franklin
- Reinhard Davis Evitt and Laura Ann Burnett, both of Williston, North Dakota
- David Andrew Barner and Kimberly Ann Kunce
- Joseph Merrel Hyne and Valerie Ann Randall
- Derek Michael Sullivan and Kaitlin Charlene Hudson
- Shain Allen Hahn and Lindsey Starr Petri
- Kolter George Miller and Nicole Cora Carsens
- Austin Bradley Woodworth and Elizabeth Grace Oakes, both of Hulett
- Joel Asher Marquiss and Fabiola Guadalupe Quezada Barajas
- Dallas Edward Lamb and Corrie Lynn Newman
- Kelly Christian Sutherland and Amanda Lynn Parsons
- Travis Waid Chase and Kasandra Noel Eddings
- Kevin James Lindsey and Kayla Marie England
- Harold Wayne Stilwell and Vee Allen McKim
- Miranda Rae Gould and Mikael dean Essen
- Ronnie Joe Roderick and Mindi Sue Story
- Ethan Michael Smith and Aunamae Alissa Brinkerhoff
- Ernest Heinze Kwek III of Rozet and Stephanie Ann Hyne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.