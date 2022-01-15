The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Jay Lamar Hatfield and Tamra Wells Hatfield Stamey
- Kami Jo Jensen Key and Justin Lee Jensen
- Emily Suzanne Simper and Nathan Harries Barnes
- Lora C. Gegelman and Shawn J. Gegelman
- Anna Storey and Wesley Storey
- Sommer Dawn Brittain Emerson and Nary Joseph Brittain
- Justine Jonni Ruff and Trent Allen Ruff
- Desiree L. Wann and Thomas A. Wann
