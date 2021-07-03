These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Maanuel Iram Ledezma Cervantes and Guadalupe Villegas
- Troy Austin Nordheim and Reann Amanda Erb
- Paden Dale Bauder and Lexi Marie Hamm, both of Rozet
- Christopher Allen Rojo and Christin Cheri Cockerum
- William Jacob Norfolk and Havley Jean White
- Mary Lynn Walker and Nichole T’Air Harbor
