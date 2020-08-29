These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Ezra William Luke Coleman and Samantha Suzanne Oswald, both of Rozet
- Christopher William Fulton and Samantha Lee Firks
- Shawn Frederick Ladd and Teddi Jo Beck
- Nathan Harvey Cook and Mercedes Elise Paul
- Derek Alexander Smith and Revea Lucille Spivey
- Zane Joseph Steeg and Apryll Nichole Sample
- Stephen Ray VanNortrick and Kayla Marie Burns
- Lucas T. Schwabauer and Stephanie Allison Sterrett, both of Moorcroft
- Matthew Steven Hartlove and Alishia Marie Ortega
- Glen Markell Brenner and Carrie Jo Bochman, both of Rozet
- Thomas Ralph Record and Tracey Lynn Archer
- Jennifer Lee Green and Amanda Dawn Baker
- Ricardo Alberto Saenz Enriquez and Samantha Nichole Mager
- Joseph Harold Rosenau of Rozet and Megan Marie Duffy
- Dakota Jacob Schroeder and Arely Guadalupe Ortega Cardenas
- Roy Daniel Edward Dye and Brittany Patrice McCue
- Cyrus James Gleason and Breeana Lynn Asay
- Brandon Jake Elliott and Amanda Blake Rinker
- Timothy James Hays and Brynn Annika Holland
- Marcus Joseph Honaker and Breona Renae Smtih
- Brian Anthony Seymour and Christine Maria Billat
- Evan John Coleman and Tina Wiebe Friesen
- Christopher Jon Thomas and Abbigail Sue Noel Royce
- Michael Robert Ducey and Chloe Emily Elizabeth Pfoor, both of Laramie
- Stephen Ray Alm and Brooklyn Adrianna Schwab, both of Rozet
- Jedediah John Rodgers and Stormie Renea Forrester
- Victor Xavier Escamilla and Yara Liliana Enriquez Garcia
- Philip Vance Wilson of Desoto, Texas, and Jennifer Lynn Keller
- Joshua Neil Tangen and Sarah Louise Carol Cooper
- Steven Earl Myers and Marjorie Crestina Simons
