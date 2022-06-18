These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Daran Kyle Olseon and Bridget Lee Bible
- Tristan James Sandquist and Breann Kathleen Entzel
- Gavin Edward Durfee and Kiara Marie Warman
- Cody Aaron Huseby and Alexandra Charles Dreben Garcia
- Hayden Michael Hanson and Cydney Kay Pfaff
- Ryan Lee Sylte and Alysha Marie Antoinette Sisneros
- John Frederick Simon and Debra Lynn Bridget
- Jerrid Duncan Allen and Karissa Michelle Viergets
- Bryan Stuart Salisbury and Brianna Nevaeh Collazo Johnson
- James Dillon Cody and Wisper Lee Gribble, both of Wright
