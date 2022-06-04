These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- David Wayne Mattke and Laura Elizabeth Gerber
- Tanner Jonathan William Kobielusz and Stephanie Elizabeth McConnell
- Tristen Roy Dilts and Caitlin Marie Godfrey
- Conner Roj Livingston and Alexus Drew Pierce
- Cole Joseph VanderVoort and Makenzie Marie Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.