Matthew Michael Mordecai and Dacia May Lyman
Kenyan Lee Martin and Kylie Alexandria Dillings
Therran Lee Walstad and Brigett Sue McCollum
Jeremiah Brandon Tinker and Sara Jean Gebhart, both of Upton
Justin Lee Boyd and Vanessa Jean Vandom
Micheal Levi Lish and Jessica Fatima Church, both of Lavaca, Arkansas
Kyle Jared Mills of Murray, Utah, and Megan Ann Johnson of Bountiful, Utah
Jeffrey Harold Kling and Irma Martha Garcia Vinces
Nicholas Anthony Saavedra and Leanna Jacklynn Thara
Tagen James Schmidt and BrettLynn Marie Holfeltz
Bradley Michael Ward and Laressa Jean Oster
Shawn Lyn Acord and Acacia Mueller Elkins, both of Weston
Tyler Scott Richardson and Synneva Nicole Hakert
David Mark Brown and Cynthia Katherine Mader
Levi Joshua Irons and Rebecca Ann Bickal
Anthony Paul Bernard and Tanya Nicole Bernard, both of Rozet
Aaron Daniel Layman and Cynthia Marie Nicolia
James Alvin Horton and Kimberly Sue Korb
Donald Eugene Stein III and Jennifer Renee Wisneski-Smith
Terry Dean Vigil and Anne Lynn Fischer
Kerry John Hatzenbihler and Amanda Gayle Walker
