The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Karlie Denae Steele and Walter Cole Steele
- Emmanuel K. Davila and Christina M. Davila
- Heather A. Ivory and Buster J. Ivory
- Tina Raynea Kelly Hudspeth and John Robert Kelly
- Haley Lynn Elliston and Michael Charles Schultz
