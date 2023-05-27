The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Lecky L. Speer and Brenda Speer
- Gabriel Morgan Green and Sierra Autumn Green
- Lauri Michole Schipman and Eric Taylor Schipman
Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 27, 2023 @ 12:30 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.