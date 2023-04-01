The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Ava Dorine Johnson and Robert S. Johnson
- Randy Scott Woolever and Dixie Diane Woolever
- Jimmy Lyn Morrow and Jennifer Colleen Morrow
- Taunya Kay Phillips and Guy Lee Phillips
- Jodel Ann Shimie and Mark John Shimie
- Andrea Garlick and Jordan Michael Garlick
- Danette Kidd-Bailey and Blain Allen Bailey
- Betty Jo Champlin and John Allen Champlin
- Jerald R. Lower and Cristina Bryan
- Gale Jean Shields and Tim Grant Shields
- Nathaniel E. Abraham and Makailah C. Abraham
