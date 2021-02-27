The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Amber Star Rushton-Bailey and Matthew Paul Bailey
- Helen Dolores Hayden and John Jene Hayden
- Stephanie Dawn Hicks Ganten and Hunter Lee Hicks
- Thomas Jason Sawyer and Wendy Jean Sawyer Kline
