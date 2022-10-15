These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- James Walter Reichard and Paula Ann Hettinger
- William Brooks Breeden and Dee Christine Harp
- Benjamin Jay Stratton and Denise Elaine Wright
- Paxton Chase Witt and Carson Sierra Holwell, both of Deadwood, South Dakota
- Carl Scott Fall and Toree Laree Jenkins
- Derek John Lang and Jennifer Leanne Teasley, both of Rapid City, South Dakota
