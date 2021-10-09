These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Cory Andrew Gipson and Hailey Lynn Lazarus
- Justin Scott Rushing and Tonya Rae Karr
- Marcus Glenn Black and Jennifer Rose Kastner
- Juan Andres Asencio Garcia and Daneille Victoria Zacarias
- Payten Ray Lint and Chantel Ann Sloan
- Kyle Grant Anderson and Ashley Marie Stewart
- Paul Joseph Unti and Jodie Marie Nichols
- Jonathan Caleb La Cour and Chelsea Fay Elizabeth Bateman
- George Edward Davidson Jr. and Alicia Nicole Watson, both of Moorcroft
- Richard Rasid Stevenson and Megan Marie Catron, both of Fort Collins, Colorado
- Brandon Robert Smart and Cambria Marie Clough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.