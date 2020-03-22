The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Edward Steven Pauli and Aysha Schurman
- Cassandra Leann Otte and Derek Wade Otte
- Paul Soliz and Megan Sue Soliz
- Travis Quay Brannan and Jennifer E. Brannan
- Jordan Kaye Lawler and Robert James Clancy Lawler
- Ernest Mason Cummings and Mary Margaret Cummings
- Tina Cook and Nathan Cook
- Paul Martin Wolfe and Kirstin Leree Wolfe Jardo
- Rodney B. Hatfield and Cody M. Hatfield
- Amanda Anderson and Darren Anderson
- Malaree Francis Holland and Bradley Ron Hepper
- Michelle Lee Ashworth Briggs and Corey Glenn Ashworth
- David Kyle Holloway and Danise La May Holloway
- Zackary G. Gustin and Abby Sheree Gustin Nordin
