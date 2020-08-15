These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Francisco Javier Garibay and Trisha Maude Mendoza Molina
- Bradley Dustin Earle and Samantha Lynne Bloxom
- Joshua Thomas Campbell and Spring Irene Najbrt, both of Augusta, Wisconsin
- Joshua Joseph Winkler of Rozet and Traci Lynn Taylor
- Kyle Luther Avery and Amber Danielle Churchill
- Erik Lewis Fall and Ginger Terry Douglas
- Thomas Henry Helak and Brenna Marie Dodge
- William Raymond Carter of Wright and Lacye Marie Braun
- Peter Lawrence Stocker and Zoey Jane Taucher
- Jacob Rian Guire and Breanna Lee Record
- Johnie William Houtchens III and Rikki Jo Roby, both of Wright
- Patrick Michael Johnson and Stephanie Marie Morrow
- Daniel George Kaplan and Camryn Ashley Teppo
- Fred Joseph Edward Eden and JeriLyn Logan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.