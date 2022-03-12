The following divorces were granted in Campbell County courts.
- Miranda Grace Barbour and Payton James Barbour
- Sydney Renee Costello and Tayler Niles
- Christopher Michael Carpenter and Lisa Katherine Carpenter
- Mandy R. Overson and Todd A. Overson
- Chad Gideon and Melissa Gideon
- Charity Crump Holland and John Jesse Crump
- Jennifer Kay Fann and Strider Michael Fann
- Loren Lambert and Natasha Lambert
Emily Marie Selken Stauffer and Ethan Allen Selken
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.