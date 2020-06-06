The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Chad E. Stephens and Lin A. Stephens
- Misty Lynn Kinney and Joshua Erick
- Salvador Joseph Gonzales and Heather Marie Gren
- Stephanie Dickenson and Frank Dickenson
- Robert Choate and Theresa Choate Becker
- Kimberly Lyn Strohmeyer and William J. Strohmeyer
- Thayne McGuire Hardy and Kacee Ann Hardy
- Danny Ray Brooks and Amanda Brooke Brooks
- Talia Marie Merchant and Casey Scott Merchant
- Gail Anne Lee and Shane Curtis Lee
- Talor David James Chope and Nicole Marie Chope
- LeRoy D. Hart and Shelley R. Hart
- Joel A. Marquiss and Pamela K. Bennett
- Daphne Ann Sheehan and Luke Stephen Sheehan
- Tanyae May Maldonado and Steven Anthony Maldonado
- Jonathan Walter Mazen and Jami Ruth Mazen
- Brenda Marie Griffin and Jonathan James Douglas Griffin
- Caleb Jackson Starr and Paige Danielle Starr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.