These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Corey Lee Ott and Hailey Louise Hatzenbihler
- Caleb Jackson Starr and Paige Danielle Starr
Updated: December 11, 2021 @ 10:21 am
