These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Drew Michael Massie and Ciana Jane Williamson, both of Moorcroft
- Nathan Zachary Pike and Leslie Ann Yepes Limbaring
- Colton Scott Martinez and Aimee Lynn Williams, both of Rozet
- Austin Michael Dunham and Sydney Madison Bond
- Gary William Chambers and Tabbitha Marie Lane
- Kirk Lynn Liechti and Sarah Jean Bailey
- Dravin Skye Stanley and Madyson Ann Hansen
- Joseph Leo Wollman and Jesse Douglas Schock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.