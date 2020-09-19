These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Isaac Furnell Brown Jr. and Michelle Louise McGeary, both of Lincoln, North Dakota
- Blaine Edward Christenson and KateLin Gene Carsrud
- Garrett Lee Ford and Desiree Joyce LeFebre, both of Weston
- Allen Michael Hemeyer and Brenda Pina Robles
- Brett Stanley Miller and Jasmine Sky Baumler
- Jeremy Ray Hullinger and Dawn Marie Nichole Allen
- Lucas William Schlautmann and Tara Lee Lantis
- Robert Charles Gonzales and Dannielle Marie McReynolds
- Avery Taylor Rothleutner and Emily Marie Erickson
- Darren Scott Sundstrom and Sherri Jean Matthiesen
