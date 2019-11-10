These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Rodrigo Parra Rivera and Alexis Maree Saucedo
- Brian Russell Gibbs and Jasmine Veronica Gatewood, both of Wright
- Gary Lynn Abbiss Jr. and Rene Diane Blankenship
- Casey Chester Klock and Adrienne Gabrielle Oliver
- Andrew Dean McNeil and Endia Michelle Senecaut
- Lars Anthony Hedlund and Jennifer Ann Sherrodd
