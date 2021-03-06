The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Leonard G. Shearer II and Margo L. Harlow
- Alyssa Ballou and Brian Ballou
- Amanda Jolene Passantino Colvin and Peter Passantino
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 62F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 32F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 6, 2021 @ 8:06 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.