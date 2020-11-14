These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Robert Simon Jastren and Brandy Marquitte Storm
- Jared Dean O’Dell and Savannah Falon Stahla
- Steven James Beam and Lacey Rose Pool
- Mark Joseph Lavallie Jr. and Robert Charles Van Kerrebrook
- Derrick Anthony Hertel and Jennifer Joy Woolsey
- Moises Francisco Aleman Rubio and Ariana Aileen Vazquez
- Logan Lee Johnson and Kaylee Marie Rosier
- Wesley Wade Brinda and Cortney Marie Weber
- Trevor Cody Acton and Alex Deanne Atkins
- Nathan James Ross and Anna Marie Merchen
- Casey Lee Cordova and Nicole Theresa-Jean Spence
- Seth Allen Daniels and Shelby Noel Hahn
- Zekes Dale Odson and Ashely Kristine Harnish
- David Marshall Goff and Charity Kay Bock
- Tad Michael Swaney and Audri Faith Blakeman, both of Sundance
- Zachary Allyn Aars and Kasaundre Dawn Hartsoch
- Walter John Swenor and Cesily Jean Ramer
- Martin Pauric Woulfe and Katie Jo Borgialli
- Christopher George Gore and Nikki Nicole Marie Losey
