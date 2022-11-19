These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Dale Kenneth Ostrom and Shannon Marie Anderson
- Jacob Stewart Fenster and Allison Elizabeth Beard
- Douglas Paul Hudson Jr. and Meaghan Leigh Browning
- Bryant Edward Bevilaqua and Nena Ann Bevilaqua
- Hunter Steel Allguer and Keerieann Marie McMacken, both of Wright
