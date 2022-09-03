The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Krista Nicole Wallin Parker and Daniel Edward Wallin
- Tanya Nagel and BJay Lee Nagel
- Guadalupe Sanchez Martinez and Rogelio Vargas Martinez
- Bradley Ray Browning and Meaghan L. Browning
