The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Adam Sherman and Cori Sherman
- Chelsea Marie Jenner and Patrick Jonathan Jenner
- Thomas Foster and Ashley Belle Ruff
- Shawn Daniel Lingo and Tandie Rae Lingo
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 13, 2022 @ 7:28 am
The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.