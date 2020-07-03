These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Cavin James Kent and Shelby Grace Jurewicz
- Michael James Blain and Kimberly Jo Mason
- Garlington Joseph Baham Jr. and Caroline Jeanette Lind
- Bryce Alan Cowen and Beth Ann Spradlin
- Roberto Joseph Chastain and Kary Ann Jones
- Matthew Tyler Mitchum and Tashanda Alexis Grow-Loveday
- Brandon Dean Hildreth and Anita Ruth Reble
- Michael Lee Christensen and Erica Dawn Mills
