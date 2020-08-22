The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Matthew Walter Garland and Deborah Lynn Garland
- Roxann Agnes Yazzie Dougi and Nathan Irwin Yazzie
- Aleesha Rakae Leegaard and Jakob Ingvold Leegaard
- Tara Sue Schmitz and Steven Andrew Schmitz
- Christopher Mark Bryan and Rachel Galata Bryan
- William Eugene Roenfeld and Maia Jo Ruggeiro
- Richard A. Dunbar and Maryjo A. Dunbar
- Nena Ann Bevilaqua and Bryant Edward Bevilaqua
- Nichole T. Koch Harber and Raney D. Koch
- Kyle S. Wood and Taylor Joan Wood Slattery
- Glenn Ogden and Tina Louise Ogden Christopherson
- Cole J. VanderVoort and Diana L. Quinones
