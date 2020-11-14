The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Marcy Kay Martinez and Daniel Adam Holmquist
- Roxanne Kay Peterson and Kevin Paul Peterson
- Roxanna Rae Kershner Hathaway and Victor Gene Kershner
- Shawn L. Acord and Darcy A. Acord
- Toni Danielle Atwell Edwards and Justin Eric Atwell
- Flor E. Camp and Cody R. Camp
- Amanda M. Eller and James M. Sisk
- Danielle Dawn Brown Post and Stefanie Brown
- Myron Dean Walker and Sally Maxine Walker Bauman
