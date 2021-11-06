These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County.
They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Logan Dee McIntosh and Carlee Angela McClure
- Wesley Levi Cooper III and Lohrie Ann Lindauer
- Kody Michael Foley and Kaytlyn Louise Gromann of Moorcroft
- Shelby Lee Means and Melanie Cecile Ketterling
- Joshua Scott Beam and Savannah Nicole Drinkwater
- Griffen Kristopher Lindsay Nelson and Lelina Rose Martell
- Joshua Ray Testerman and Heather Lynn Boyd
- Matthew Duane Adkins and Catalina Alyssa Heinrich
