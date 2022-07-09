These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Scott Louis Cates and Rebecca Rose Morgan
- Robert James Hollander and Tamara Leanne Durland
- Trevor Jordan Botelho and Ashtyn Layn Weight
- Jade Nikole Storm and Ashley Mischelle Barton, of Laramie
- Benjamin Villegas and Cecilia Villegas Escalante
- Bradly James Weaver, of Burbank, Washington and Seanna Don Sarkinen, of Newcastle
- Michael Dee Wilkinson and Angel Irene Kanash
- James Vass and Kari Jo Krumrie
- Mathew Forrest Fogle and Suzanne Grace Darr
- Seth Adam Lewis and Molli Ann Bruckelmyer, both of Moorcroft
