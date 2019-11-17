These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Lamonte Dujuan Cummings Sr. and Keona Aris Strickland
- Matthew Thomas Kennedy and Jennifer Lynn Kuntz
- Shawn Michael Scott and Stephanie Leanne Popp
- Paul Charles Bell and Kierstyn Brook Keller
- Leon Allen Laatsch and Jennifer Lynn Wiese
- Christopher Lee Brintle and Ashley Nicole Rorhich
- Dean Wesley Westre and Mikenzie Lynn Applegate, both of Rozet
- Chad Edward Benson and Jenna Renee Smack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.