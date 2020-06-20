Del James Medicine Top and Kattie Marie Purvis
Terence Joseph Paul and Victoria Renee Wilson
Zachary Scott Pasek and Claire Michelle Phillips
Winfred Doyle Neff and Joyce Eileen Michelena
Lucas Joel Ely and Tiffany Chantell Schatz
Mark Joseph Ballou and Julia Christina Gould, both of Yuma, Arizona
Diego Daniel Valeriano Ochoa and Elizabeth Leyva Espinoza of Rozet
Justin Eric Calvert and Heather Ann Fronk
Sheldon William Hullinger and ZeLynda Elizabeth Hubbard
Christopher Wayne Lynde and Cheyenne Gabrielle Buness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.