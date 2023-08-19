These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Kyle Lee Toppari and Lacey Marie Hanson
- Bradley Ray Bates and Brandy Marie Gerber
- Tate William Hullinger and Johnna Grace Dawson
- Preston Troy Gulley and Rebekah Ryinne Simpson, both of Rozet
- Christopher Blaine Carrasquillo and Nataliya Vasilyevna Melguy
