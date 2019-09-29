These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Clayton Ray Colvard and Katherine Eunella Pannell, both of Newcastle
- Nicholas Wayne Guseman and Sarah Lynn Lamascolo
- Manti Joseph Steed and Beverly Ann Carlisle
- Johnny Bill Edwards Jr. and Janele Dawn Werkele
- Jody Bill Black and Rose Marie Anderson, both of Rozet
- Cody James Rhinehart and Kalen Nichole Nicholson
- Ali Lyn Robinson and Krystal Anne Essen
- Brandon Alexander Oblander and Brianna Marie Lolley
- Tyler John Dabney and Taylor Jo Schneringer
- Fabian Ivan Rodriguez and Alysse Lynn Miller
- Jacob Joe Kimsey and Mandee Sue Conzelman, both of Upton
- Jamie Joseph Jonnassen and Tiffany Ray Johnson, both of Yankton, South Dakota
- Gregory John Sherman and Ashley Marie Munn
- Andres Torres-Chacon and Angeles Reyes Ramirez
