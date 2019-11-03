The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Cheryl Strang aka Cheryl Gilland and Lyle Strang
- Sunshine Rose Siebert Alaniz and Samuel J. Siebert
- Tamara Gossel and Kenneth Gossel
- Rebecca Joan Brinkerhoff Steele and Brandon S. Brinkerhoff
- Brad Parkinson and Angelia G. Austin
- Erica Mae English Gono and Vernon S. English
- Alex Andria Brigham Chick and Jayme Ray Brigham
- Amy Denise Saxton Nelson and James Ronald Saxton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.