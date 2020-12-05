The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Kevin Jeffre James Harrell and Jenna Leigh Harrell
- Joanna Herrera Angelia Padilla and Ismael Urias Olguin
- Lylie L. Weeks and Yuma J. Weeks
- Kyla Elsie Mae Jensen Meverden and Chance Jensen
- Jessica Francine Cross Martinez and Matthew A. Cross
- Myron Dean Walker and Sally Maxine Walker Bauman
- Delinda Concrad and Michael Conrad
- Richard Vernon Morris Jr. and Leanne Jade Morris
- Thue Cao and Tycie Cao
