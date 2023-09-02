These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Toby Alan Cook and Isabel Guadalupe Gordillo Vargas
- Clayton James LeMarr and Jessica Rose Lindenfield
- Dustin James Norton and Jordyn Grace Heckman
- Daniel Lars Alan Jones and MacKenzie Lynne Morrison, of Rozet
- Krystal Anne Essen and Allison Des Baxter
