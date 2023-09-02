The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Lonnie Nicole Schell and Dustin Dean Schell
- Ami Lynn Schmid and James Edward Schmid
- Krista J. Copping and Johnathon J. Copping
- Chad A. Lepine and Kayle L. Lepine
- Megan Decker and Ryan Decker
- Dustin Matthew Stefanski and Amanda Rose Stefanski
- Jennifer R. Ward and Jack D. Ward
- Sierra Marie Wagoner and Santiago Delgado-Gutierrez
- David Marshall Goff and Charity Kay Bock-Goff
