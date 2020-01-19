These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Mario Garcia Barrera and Erica Marie Cantu
- Mylar Daniel Wilson Jr. and Lori Ann Burhoe, both of Moorcroft
- Landon Alexander Chamberlain and Alinda Michelle Koehn
- Brett Michael Nasset of Oceanside, California, and Alanna Faye Williamson of Moorcroft
- Jeremy David Whitaker and Jacqueline Opal Bennett
