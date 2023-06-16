These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- John Edward Japp Jr. and Penny Louise Fischer
- Michael Sean Robbins and Tracy Lynn Amadio
- Levi Heath Roth and Elizabeth Faith Brandt
- Dillon James Mendoza and Beth Ann Garro
- Robert Perley Witham and Melanie Pries Fortier
- Christopher Austin Michaels and Tea Jean Maura Williams, both of Wright
- Julio Cesar Ortiz Sanchez and Christopher Brayan Moreno Garcia
- Thayne McGuire Hardy and Whitney Renee Blakeman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.