These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- George Paul Bondora III and Collette June Houch
- Stefani Austina Elizabeth Dunbar and Reed Meredith Hartmann
- Gregory Allen Baker and Jacklyn Amy Leiss
- Sheldon Land Aipperspach and Willow Donn McKinney
- Kito Jauron Sheehan and Selena Marie Wicks
- Heidi Rose Schadenberg and Alexandria Destiny Linder
- Isaac Edward Bond and Abbygale-Violet Gartzke
- Tyler Russell Rudolph and Jaden Paige Vance
- Terry Leon Camphouse Jr. and Erica N.M.N. Aars
- Jeffrey Robert Bowling Jr. and Zoee Marrie Smith
- Juston Barin Curry and Desiree Christine Bronson
