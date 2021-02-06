The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Nicholas Alleman and Cathy Lynn Alleman
- Christina Kathleen Oswald and Devon Joseph Oswald
- Danielle Cruzen and Joseph Cruzen
- Andrew Jacob Woodcox and Stacy Marie Woodcox Jass
- Christina Kay Zeller Porter and Jayson Allen Zeller
- Danielle Larisa Ogden and Tristen Michael ogden
