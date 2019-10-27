The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Kelly Dawn Phipps and Kyle Eugene Phipps
- George Dunlap and Lindie Dunlap
- David Boyd Conlon and Melanie Ruth Graber
- Ruth Alice Testerman Smith and Vernon Alton Testerman Jr.
- Cody Willis Brosa and Lacey Rene Brosa Schmidt
- Gary D. Goostree and Gabrielle L. Goostree
- Edin Manuel Merida-Velazquez and Rosa Merida
- Jason Norman Kasperik and Allison Marie Kasperik
- Ashley Marie Kwek and Ernest Heinze Kwek III
- Kevin James Applegate and Bridget Leeann Applegate Pearson
- Lashawn S. Foulkes and Michael W. Geis
